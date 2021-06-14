Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (7-13 June 2021), as of 14 June 2021

KEY FIGURES

1.04M NEW COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN FROM 7-13 JUNE 2021

197.5M COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES ADMINISTERED IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN

HONDURAS

Of Honduras' 460,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, or about 4.5 doses per every 100 people, more than half have been administered in the past two weeks. The country is approaching a milestone in their vaccination efforts as healthcare personnel who received their first doses in late April are now receiving their second doses. Medical workers’ associations report that colleagues are no longer occupying intensive care units (ICUs) and that there have been no deaths among healthcare workers in more than 50 days.

The Government announced that they are expecting more vaccines by the end of June with the arrival of more than 644,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses comprised of shipments from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V, including 187,200 doses made available through the COVAX Facility.

PERU

The Government confirmed Peru’s first case of the B.1.617.2 variant of SARSCoV-2, commonly referred to as the Delta variant of concern first identified in India. Authorities identified the case in the southern area of Arequipa, the only area in Peru where cases are beginning to climb again amid a nineweek long decrease in cases and sevenweek long decrease in deaths across the country. The Ministry of Health indicates that it is the only confirmed Delta variant case identified so far and that they cannot attribute the current case growth in Arequipa to this variant.

Authorities have placed high-risk areas of Arequipa under a state of alert, including the departmental capital of Arequipa, Peru’s second largest city.

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

With cases declining after reaching record high daily case counts in May, the Government announced that Trinidad and Tobago will soon reopen their borders and end travel restrictions imposed more than 14 months ago as part of the country’s initial effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Government also announced a weekend curfew and the order of 800,000 Johnson & Johnson singledose vaccines from the African Medical Supply Platform. Trinidad and Tobago have administered 151,659 vaccines, or about 10.64 doses for every 100 people. Vaccination efforts are ramping up, as a third of the doses administered so far have come since the beginning of June. The Ministry of Health indicates that the Government’s vaccination efforts will include the migrant population, regardless of their status.