Latin America & The Caribbean - Weekly Situation Update (4-10 January 2021) As of 11 January 2021

LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN: COVID-19

Source: PAHO/WHO - https://bit.ly/2O25YQw

KEY FIGURES

16.5M CUMULATIVE COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN AS OF 10 JANUARY

203.1K COVID-19 DEATHS IN BRAZIL AS OF 10 JANUARY, THE WORLD'S SECOND-HIGHEST DEATH TOLL

50K INITIAL COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES TO BE ADMINISTERED IN ECUADOR ON 18 JANUARY

MEXICO

Mexico's fast-rising caseload in recent weeks is leading to high hospital bed occupancy rates, with Mexico City reporting general hospital beds and beds with ventilators are both currently 85 per cent occupied. Dozens of migrant shelters run by NGOs or faith-based organizations in northern Mexico have closed or reduced their operations in recent weeks due to health regulations. Mexico's COVID-19 death toll of more than 133,700 as of 10 January is the fourthhighest in the world.

ECUADOR

The Ministry of Health signed an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech for manufacturing and supplying 2 million COVID-19 vaccines, with the Ministry already working to extend the order for another 2 million vaccines.

Ecuador's pilot vaccination program will begin on 18 January with 50,000 doses for an initial group of healthcare workers, elderly people in public facilities and their caretakers.

BRAZIL

The country passed 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, the second highest total in the world after the US. The city of Manaus in the Amazon region has declared a 180-day state of emergency due to a surge of new cases. Private hospital intensive care unit (ICU) beds were at 100 per cent occupancy the first week of January, which is also placing significant strain on public health system hospitals where 92 percent of the ICUs capable of hosting COVID-19 patients were in use by 4 January.

BARBADOS

Barbados recorded 360 new COVID-19 cases in seven days, leading to an incidence rate of 112 cases per every 100,000 people during this time. This increase is due to three newly identified clusters, with the first cluster traced to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Dodds Prison involving prison officials and inmates with over 170 cases, a second cluster traced to the island's western coast and a third cluster related to travelers arriving from the United Kingdom over holidays. These new clusters have led to an increase that accounts for a third of all confirmed cases in Barbados since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Government has since declared a set daily curfew until 14 January and revised emergency management protocols to adopt new specific measures.