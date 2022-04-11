Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (4-10 April 2022) As of 11 April 2022

KEY FIGURES

7K IRREGULAR MIGRANT ENTRIES INTO HONDURAS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

HONDURAS: MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

The UN in Honduras and its partners are coordinating with migration authorities to respond to needs arising from the growing number of migrants coming in through the Trojes municipality in the eastern border department of El Paraíso. Per NGOs calling for assistance to these migrants, at least 7,000 irregular migrants have entered Honduras in the first quarter of 2022, with reports of as many as 2,300 in the past week alone.

Most are seeking to make their way to the Mexico-US border, with many awaiting their permits from national migration authorities to travel safely to the western border.

The UN Resident Coordinator, who led a joint mission to El Paraíso, indicated that many migrants lack the required resources, while adding that others have experienced violence along their journey.

KEY FIGURES

5.1K PEOPLE AFFECTED BY EARTHQUAKE IN NORTHWESTERN ECUADOR

ECUADOR: EARTHQUAKE Humanitarian partners and nationaland local-level authorities continue responding to needs in the wake of the 26 March 6.0-magnitude earthquake in the north-western province of Esmeraldas. Per the National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE), the earthquake affected some 5,100 people. These numbers are likely to grow as evaluations continue in affected communities.

The provincial Emergency Operations Committee (COE) in Esmeraldas is active, with SNGRE responding to identified needs related to shelter, WASH, food security, protection and logistics. Early recovery and livelihood remain medium- and long-term priorities. Partners are assisting with multi-purpose cash transfers, assorted non-food item (NFI) kits such as shelter, hygiene and kitchen kits, food kits and rations and medical atention.

KEY FIGURES

67.6% OF PEOPLE IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19

REGIONAL: COVID-19 According to PAHO, the current surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe and East Asia due to the Omicron BA.2 variant is likely to replicate in the Americas in a matter of weeks. The variant has already been detected in 8.7 per cent of sequences reported from South America. In areas in the Caribbean where the original Omicron variant is predominant, new infections are beginning to rise. PAHO is urging for countries to continue closing their vaccination gaps and to keep testing capacity in place to be able to adequately respond to the next wave of cases.

As of 10 April 2022, 76.4 per cent of the population of Latin America and the Caribbean have at least one vaccination,