Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (31 May - 6 June 2021), as of 7 June 2021

LATIN AMERICA

The United States Government followed up on previous announcements that they would provide 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with countries around the world, confirming that 6 million out of an initial 19 million doses shared through the COVAX Facility will go to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. The US has yet to disclose a specific list of countries in the region that will receive doses through this initial batch.

HONDURAS

While the 1,072 COVID-19 deaths recorded in May 2021 make it the most lethal month during Honduras’ COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health says that growing immunization is finally leading to a reduction in mortality, noting that the last week of May saw fewer deaths than the preceding three weeks.

Honduras’s immunization drive, at one point the slowest in Latin America and the Caribbean, has sped up in recent weeks, with more than half of its 317,257 doses administered in a 15-day span since 15 May.