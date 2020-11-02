Latin America & The Caribbean - Weekly Situation Update (26 October - 1 November 2020) As of 2 November 2020

LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN: COVID-19

Cases are referenced from PAHO/WHO 1 November COVID-19 Report - https://bit.ly/2O25YQw

KEY FIGURES

11.3M CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN AS OF 1 NOVEMBER

38% OF PEOPLE IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN COULD BE IN POVERTY AT THE END OF 2020

850K PEOPLE REACHED WITH COVID-19 RESPONSE ACTIONS ACROSS 179 MUNICIPALITIES IN HONDURAS

REGIONAL

Using data from the recently published paper, Building a New Future: Transformative Recovery with Equality and Sustainability, ECLAC highlighted key issues for regional recovery during their thirty-eighth session. Latin America and the Caribbean potentially faces a 9.1 per cent contraction in GDP in 2020 before seeing a 3.7 per cent growth in 2021. Rising unemployment may affect 44 million people, while poverty may rise by 46 million people. These figures stand in stark contrast to projections of a 4.9 per cent GDP loss in 2020 and 5.4 per cent recovery for 2021 for the rest of the world.

The publication estimates that the number of people in poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean could reach 231 million in 2020, a figure that is nearly 38 per cent of the region’s population.

HONDURAS

Per the UN System in Honduras, more than 210 Humanitarian Country team (HCT) COVID-19 response actions have reached some 850,000 people across 179 of the country’s 298 municipalities, including 105,000 people among ethnic groups. These response actions feature partners distributing more than 2.3 million food and non-food item (NFI) resources, including 1.7 million personal protection equipment (PPE) kits. These actions come as Honduras is re-opening their economy while the Government continues to use triage centres and medical brigades across the country to boost localized treatment and surveillance to ease the burden off previously overrun health centres now reporting 10 per cent fewer COVID-19 patients compared to September.

Despite the encouraging trends, positive test rates are reaching more than 40 per cent and there are more than 20,000 dengue cases in the country. The eastern department of Olancho is causing particular concern, as they have declared a dengue epidemic and report their COVID-19 treatment units are at capacity.

ECUADOR

A recent UNICEF study on COVID-19’s impact on poverty and inequality in Ecuador projects that 1.8 million more people will fall into poverty by the end of 2020, while 1.4 million will fall into extreme poverty. The study also shows that the middle class’ 32.2 per cent share of the population in 2019 will have fallen to as low as 24.7 per cent, leaving more than 1 million people at risk of falling into poverty.

The shocks brought about by the COVID-19 crisis may potentially double the current estimated number of years for Ecuador to eradicate poverty from 8 to 19.

EL SALVADOR: LANDSLIDE

KEY FIGURES

105 FAMILIES AFFECTED BY LANDSLIDE IN SAN SALVADOR THAT DESTROYED 50 HOMES

Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide in the San Salvador municipality of Nejapa on 30 October, destroying at least 50 homes as it travelled along a 4 km long path. Civil Protection reports the landslide's impact affected 105 families, leaving nine people dead, one person missing, and 95 people in three shelters. Priority needs include food, clothing, psychosocial support, water, medical supplies, hygiene kits and personal protection equipment (PPE).

More than 800 people from across public institutions, local NGOs and private sector have deployed to Nejapa to respond. UN teams and relevant sectors are active and supporting the Government-led response.

• Shelter: Partners are gathering information at shelters and providing relief supplies.

• Food Security: Partners are providing shelters with meals and have delivered emergency cash transfers to affected families.

• Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH): Partners are delivering water and sanitation supplies.

• Protection: Partners have deployed psychosocial support personnel.

• Health: Partners have carried out evaluations health evaluations.

• Logistics & Telecommunications: Partners are supporting supply transport, especially for Food Security response.

CENTRAL AMERICA: HURRICANE ETA

KEY FIGURES

28 NAMED STORMS DURING THE 2020 HURRICANE SEASON, TYING THE PREVIOUS RECORD (2005)

Eta, the record-tying 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, became the season’s 12th hurricane on early 2 November. According to the United States’ National Hurricane Center (NHC), Eta is on track to make landfall over Nicaragua’s northeastern shores near their border with Honduras on late 2 November or early 3 November as a Category 1 or 2 storm, bringing sustained winds of 150 km/h and high rainfall of up to 635mm to much of Nicaragua and Honduras.

Eta’s projected path will take it over parts of Belize, El Salvador and Guatemala as well, potentially leaving as much as 510mm of rain in eastern Guatemala and southern Belize and 125mm in parts of El Salvador. These conditions will cause life-threatening flooding and landslides.

Per the Pacific Disaster Center (PDC), there are nearly 70,000 people in areas along Eta’s track through northern Nicaragua exposed to hurricane winds, 80 per cent of whom are in rural areas. Various cities along Honduras’ Caribbean coast are already reporting flooding.

Nicaraguan response authorities are already providing families along the northern coasts with relief supplies and have evacuated more than 1,500 people. Honduran officials have declared a yellow alert for seven departments in central and eastern Honduras. El Salvador has placed all departments under yellow alert. UN teams in Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala are active, monitoring developments and in contact with national authorities and regional partners.