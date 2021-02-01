Latin America & The Caribbean - Weekly Situation Update (25-31 January 2021) As of 1 February 2021

LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN: COVID-19

Source: PAHO/WHO - https://bit.ly/2O25YQw

KEY FIGURES

764.2K NEW COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN FROM 25-31 JANUARY 2021

16.2% WORKING HOURS LOST IN 2020 DUE TO PANDEMIC, EQUIVALENT TO 39 MILLION JOBS

4M PEOPLE TARGETED FOR VACCINATIONS IN HONDURAS WITH MARCH 2021 BATCH

REGIONAL

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), COVID-19's impact on labour in Latin American and the Caribbean caused the largest percentage loss of working hours anywhere in the world relative to 2019 with 16.2 per cent, or the equivalent of 39 million full-time jobs lost. Brazil and Mexico, the region’s two largest countries, registered losses of 15.0 and 12.5 per cent respectively.

Despite the expectations of a robust recovery in the second half of 2021 thanks to COVID-19 vaccination rollouts, ILO projects that the region’s baseline loss for 2021 could be 6.3 per cent (15 million jobs’ worth), with pessimistic outlooks of 7.7 per cent and optimistic outlooks of only 2.7 per cent (19 million and 6 million jobs’ worth, respectively).