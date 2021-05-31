Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (24-30 May 2021), as of 31 May 2021

LATIN AMERICA

Mexico announced that long-delayed shipments of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses manufactured in Argentina and bottled in Mexico will finally begin shipping to other Latin American countries. The agreement between Argentina and Mexico, struck in August 2020, calls for around 150 million doses. Some 800,000 doses will be shipped to Argentina, while Mexico will retain a similar amount. Other Latin American countries will receive shipments once AstraZeneca provides final authorization.

The prospective increase in regional vaccine supply via local manufacturing comes on the heels of PAHO’s calls for scaled-up manufacturing in Latin America and the Caribbean to offset an import dependency that is impeding a faster vaccine roll-out