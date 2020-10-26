Latin America & The Caribbean - Weekly Situation Update (19-25 October 2020) As of 26 October 2020

KEY FIGURES

10.9M CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN AS OF 25 OCTOBER

260K HONDURAN WORKERS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 CRISIS TARGETED FOR CASH ASSISTANCE

1M+ TOTAL CASES REPORTED IN ARGENTINA AS OF 19 OCTOBER

1.3M HECTARES BURNED BY WILDFIRES IN SANTA CRUZ, BOLIVIA AS OF 23 OCTOBER

27 NAMED STORMS DURING THE 2020 HURRICANE SEASON, THE 2ND HIGHEST TOTAL ON RECORD

LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN: COVID-19

Cases are referenced from PAHO/WHO 25 October COVID-19 Report - https://bit.ly/2O25YQw

HONDURAS

Honduras launched a UNDP-supported cash transfer program for 260,000 vulnerable workers affected by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. UNDP, in collaboration with Oxford University, developed the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (IVM, per its Spanish acronym) that the Government will use to screen applicants for eligibility for a one-time US$82.00 transfer to support basic food, medicine and health security supply purchases.

IVM accounts for vulnerabilities using indicators related to health, livelihoods and quality of life. The bulk of the workers deemed eligible for the transfer are in the Francisco Morazán and Cortés departments with 71,726 and 55,008, respectively.

ARGENTINA

Following the Health Ministry’s 19 October report of nearly 13,000 new cases, Argentina became the sixth country in the world to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases, trailing only the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and Spain. The grim milestone comes after weeks of exponential case growth, with at least half of the 25 October caseload of 1,090,589 reported since as recently as 12 September.

Per the Health Ministry, 65 per cent of all cases are now outside the Buenos Aires metropolitan area, indicating a declining case curve in the capital city that once accounted for as many as 90 per cent of all cases. Remote areas who were spared from the initial outbreak such as Ushuaia are now reporting testing rates as high as 60 per cent. Rosario, a city of 1 million people just 300km north-west of Buenos Aires, reported 1,250 cases in a single day after reporting fewer than 20 cases as recently as August. The Health Ministry reports that nationwide intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy is at 64 per cent.

GUYANA

Less than a month after recording their first COVID-19 case in September, the Kwebanna indigenous community reports two deaths and 60 cases, placing the highly vulnerable Region 1 (Barima-Waini) at further risk. The remote region lies on the western border with Venezuela and has long lacked access to adequate water, sanitation and healthcare infrastructure and services. At least 80 per cent of the mostly Amerindian population is poor.

Moreover, the region has received a steadily growing influx of Venezuelan migrants and refugees in recent years, including indigenous people. The weakened health infrastructure and services are unable to meet migrants’ and refugees’ needs, prompting continued journeys that increase the risk of further contagion in other remote areas along the Guyana/ Venezuela border.

BOLIVIA: WILDFIRES

Defence Ministry officials report that the number of active wildfires in Bolivia dropped to 21 during the week, with departmental authorities in Santa Cruz indicating a decrease from 60 to 16. The eastern Bolivian department is bearing the brunt of the country’s wildfires, accounting for 1.3 million of the 1.8 million hectares burned across the country so far in 2020. Santa Cruz previously lost 4.2 million hectares to the devastating 2019 wildfires.

Department officials say the decrease is a result of sustained efforts from firefighters, military forces and municipal authorities, as well as badly needed rainfall. At present, there are 640 people still on the frontlines of the response in Santa Cruz.

MEXICO: TROPICAL STORM ZETA

Per the United States' National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Zeta will move near or over the northern Yucatán peninsula in south-eastern Mexico by the evening of 26 October before moving over the southern Gulf of Mexico on 27 October and approach the southern coast of the United States on 28 October.

The projected path is nearly identical to hurricane Delta from earlier in October.

NHC expects Zeta, currently featuring sustained winds near 70mph (110km/h), to become a hurricane before reaching the Yucatán peninsula. Rainfall between 4 to 8 inches are possible through 27 October across the peninsula, with isolated maximums of 12 inches.

The UN Emergency Technical Team (UNETT) is in contact with Civil Protection authorities and humanitarian partners in Mexico to exchange information and monitor developments.

Zeta is the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, becoming only the second 27th named storm in any season. Zeta formed 35 days ahead of the only other 27th named storm in 2005, placing the 2020 season a month ahead of 2005's record pace of 28 storms through December and in contention to either tie or break the all-time record for the number of named storms in a single season.