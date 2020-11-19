Latin America & The Caribbean: Tropical Storm Eta & Hurricane Iota: Humanitarian Snapshot {As of 5:00pm EST 18 November 2020)

Hurricane Iota made landfall over northern Nicaragua early on 17 November as a Category 4 storm, reaching sufficient intensity to qualify as the strongest Atlantic hurricane in 2020, the busiest season ever recorded and the only season ever to see two major hurricanes in November. Although Iota has since degraded to remnants of a tropical depression, persistent rains over areas reeling from Eta's impact have caused added flooding and landslides, increasing official counts of people affected and people in shelters in various countries and growing government-led response efforts to account for the newly affected.