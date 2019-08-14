Latin America & the Caribbean: Central America: Dengue Overview (As of 13 August 2019)

OVERVIEW

Central America has been experiencing a worse than normal outbreak of dengue fever since April 2019, with some countries already accumulating more cases by the end of July 2019 than in all of 2018.

So far through epidemiological week (EW) 30, which runs from 21-27 July, the subregion (Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama) has accumulated 169,795 cases and 151 deaths, with more likely to be confirmed later. Children and adolescents have been the most affected.

Health ministries are stepping up fumigation, awareness and sanitation campaigns. However as the rainy season, which began in June, is still ongoing, the corresponding increase in mosquito activity is likely to exacerbate the situation. Health authorities in some countries are also concerned that common water collection practices in Dry Corridor communities may also lead to increased mosquito activity.