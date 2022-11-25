Inputs for the UN Secretary General's Action Agenda on Internal Displacement - Report of the consultations to IDPs and persons at risk of displacement in Honduras (March - April 2022)

1. INTRODUCTION

UN Secretary-General's High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement was established in 2019 to identify concrete recommendations on how to better prevent, respond and achieve solutions to the global internal displacement crisis. To undertake its in-depth review and formulate its findings and recommendations for the UN’s Secretary-General draft Action Agenda on Internal Displacement, UNCHR Honduras was invited to carry out consultations with IDPs and displacement affected communities in Honduras.

This report presents the main findings of 9 consultations carried out throughout March 2022 with women, children, young persons, persons with disabilities, LGTBIQ+ persons, schoolteachers, sex workers and merchants. It highlights the risks, protection concerns and the context of durable solutions for IDPs and persons at risk of displacement in Honduras based on AGD criteria, as well as disproportionate risks that face non-traditional risk profiles.