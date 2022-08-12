Information Gap Analysis Protection Northern Triangle Subregion (Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala) August 2022

Introduction and methodology

This analysis is based on a secondary review of 47 documents produced by national and international organizations that seek to address the protection risks of migrant, refugee, asylum seeker and returnee 1 , populations in the Northern Triangle subregion, produced between January 1, 2021 and July 29, 2022. Likewise, it seeks to evaluate the information on the diversity of actors that produce them, the topics they present, the place where the information is reported, its authors and geographical scope, as well as the gaps in protection information.

The information generated by DEEP2 was used for this purpose. The main objective of this analysis is to contribute to the analysis of information to feed the Humanitarian Needs Overviews (HNO) elaboration processes in the region.