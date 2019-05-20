Hydrometeorological and Climate Services Modernisation Plan For Honduras - January 2019

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Honduras is vulnerable to all types of disasters, including drought, flooding, tropical cyclones, hurricanes, landslides and forest fires. Its geographical location and the mountainous topography of a large part of the country influence this vulnerability. Honduras experiences 1.67 disasters per year on average, with an average of 521 people losing their life and 402 people getting hurt, and a much larger number of people surviving and being affected by the disaster.

Honduras is the country most affected by extreme meteorological phenomena in the world according to the Global Climate Risk Index (CRI). Figures for the past four decades show that Honduras is the country in the region with greatest economic losses as a result of disaster and eighth across the world. These losses are expected to increase as a result of the ENSO phenomenon (El Niño-Southern Oscillation) and climate change. More than 50% of disasters that occur in the country are linked to events with a hydrometeorological origin.

Extreme meteorological and hydrological events negatively affect several key economic sectors and infrastructures of the country. On average, economic losses amount to approximately 150 million dollars per year, which represents 1.66% of its GDP. Hydrometeorological and climate information provided to the different socioeconomic sectors in Honduras is insufficient, as is the ability of the national institutions to make assessments and carry out forecasts. Bridging the gap of meteorological, hydrological and climate services to improve the safety of the population and to strengthen the productive industries in the economy is a priority, especially in regard to improving early warning systems. The Government of Honduras requested technical assistance from the World Bank to draft a Modernisation Plan that can respond to such need.