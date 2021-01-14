Hurricanes Eta & Iota Situation Report #7

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Project HOPE is conducting water purification training and supply distribution that will provide 3,000 families with potable water.

Honduras confirmed 6,110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 7 days.

Honduras announced a curfew and other new measures, effective January 12, to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Project HOPE’s Emergency Medical Team (EMT) in partnership with the Spanish INGO SAMU conducted 1,181 patient consultations.

As rebuilding continues in Honduras two key crises, limited access to clean, potable water and the spread of COVID-19, continue to impact the country. In the Santa Barbara region, it will take time to test local water supplies and restore access to sewer systems and potable water following damage from Hurricanes Eta and Iota. Consumption of contaminated water leaves the region’s population susceptible to waterborne illnesses and other health impacts. With many in the region living in poverty, families cannot easily afford treated water or equipment to purify well water at home.

Across the country there were 6,110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a diagnosis account exceeding the previous peak 7-day infection count from late June 2020. Honduras also reported 128 COVID-19 deaths over the last 7 days. The number of undiagnosed cases may be higher. To reduce the spread of COVID, the Honduran Government has instituted a nightly curfew from 9pm to 5am effective January 12. The curfew requires everyone except those supporting heavy cargo transportation and other authorized individuals to stay in their homes. Rules limiting the capacity of commercial establishments also remain in place and many entertainment venues will remain closed.