Hurricanes Eta and Iota Emergency Response (November 20th 2020)

ALARMING SITUATION IN CENTRAL AMERICA DUE TO THE IMPACT OF HURRICANES ETA AND IOTA

• More than 4.3 million people were affected by hurricane ETA in Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala, and with the arrival of the second hurricane (IOTA) even more damage has been generated in the same countries.

• After days of intense rains and flooding, it is feared landslides could cause even more devastation. COVID-19 cases are rising, and there are also concerns that stagnant water could lead to a spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya and zika.