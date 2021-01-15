Hurricanes Eta and Iota Emergency Response (January 13th, 2021)

After two months of the hurricanes, thousands of people still in vulnerable situation

• Two and a half months have past since the storms Eta and Iota impacted Central America. There are still areas in Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala with a large number of sheltered people and the situation is aggravated by the considerable increase in COVID-19 cases that keeps the 3 countries on alert.

• Many families in the affected areas experience the late consequences of the emergency such as the lack of places to go after the loss of their homes, lack of food, unemployment and lack of education and health services.