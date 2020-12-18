Hurricanes Eta and Iota Emergency Response (December 17th, 2020)

RISKS THAT GIRLS FACE LIVING IN SHELTERS: EXPLOITATION, VIOLENCE, AND SEXUAL ABUSE

• In Nicaragua, Honduras & Guatemala there are more than 100.000 people in official shelters (and over 390.000 people have been evacuated from their homes, from those, over 53.000 are children.

• ETA and IOTA’s passing over Central America has created unprecedented chaos in the region already affected by COVID-19, creating a historic humanitarian crisis that has left thousands of people without homes. Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala are the countries where Plan International is currently giving humanitarian help to over 6.2 million affected people by the hurricane’s passing, plus over 246.000 registrated cases of COVID-19.