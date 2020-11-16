Hurricane Eta Situation Report No. 5 (11 November 2020 - 5 pm)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Honduras reports 58 deaths, 8 people missing and 44,684 people in shelters. Preliminary reports in Cortes and San Pedro Sula, indicate 27 inoperative primary care health facilities out of 71 facilities. Furthermore, San Antonio municipality (Cortes) has reported major worsening in their access to WASH services – inadequate level of WASH services has increased from 0% to 71.7% according to indicators. Additionally, San Pedro Sula, Yoro and Atlantida report difficulties accessing drinking water.

• Guatemala reports 45 deaths, 96 people missing and 15,929 people in 122 shelters (additional 56 non-official shelters have been reported). More than 52 health facilities have reported damage, of which 6 health facilities are flooded and 2 were destroyed. Additionally, 3 health facilities in the Departments of Alta Verapaz and Quiche have reported damage to the cold chain equipment.

• Belize continues monitoring the health situation - particularly those related to water, food, vector borne diseases and COVID-19 • Costa Rica reports 2 deaths, 718 people in 21 shelters.

• Panama reports 17 deaths, 24 people missing and 3,351 people in 31 shelters.

• El Salvador reports 1 death and 2,264 people in 56 shelters.