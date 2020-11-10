Hurricane Eta Situation Report #1

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Eta made landfall as a slow moving Category 4 hurricane on November 3 in Nicaragua bringing significant rainfall and wind damage to the region.

• Rainfall in some areas of over 23 inches caused severe flooding and landslides, destroying homes and isolating towns.

• Across Nicaragua and Honduras more than 37,000 people are in shelters, which are ill-equipped for implementing COVID-19 safety and prevention measures such as social distancing and handwashing.

• Project HOPE deployed an emergency response team to assess health infrastructure and meet the immediate needs of shelters and clinics.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Hurricane Eta made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua on November 3rd. The heavy rain and slow movement of Eta through Central America caused significant flooding and landslides.

Across Honduras, 1.8 million people are affected and more than 37,000 are residing in shelters. Travel has become severely limited due to damaged bridges and blocked roads, with some towns now isolated. In just the Western department of Copán, more than 95,000 people are cut off from communication. The airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras’s second largest city by population, remains completely flooded.

Project HOPE staff in Honduras report that some of the shelters are underequipped and lack resources for water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services as well as mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The shelters in use are schools and other public buildings that do not allow for easy isolation of family units, nor do they have sufficient quantities of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies. Over the last seven days 2,168 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths due to COVID19 were reported. Known cases are likely to increase as testing increases in the aftermath of Eta and as COVID-19 potentially spreads among vulnerable populations pushed into proximity in shelters and other congregate settings.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported significant immediate needs in Shelter, WASH, Food Security, Health and Protection. Project HOPE staff in country report requests for hygiene and sanitation supplies, including sanitary towels, soap, antibacterial gel, and disinfectants and PPE, including masks and gloves.

In Nicaragua, 47,000 people are currently housed in shelters and 130,000 have been impacted by the storm. Approximately 1,890 homes were destroyed and 16 health centers damaged. iii The Nicaraguan government is prioritizing care for families in shelters, food insecure families, and repairs for homes, educational centers and health centers.

PROJECT HOPE RESPONSE

Project HOPE is mobilizing in Hurricane Eta’s aftermath to address the health needs of impacted populations and provide critically needed protection and supplies to frontline health care workers. Project HOPE has deployed a team to Honduras to assess the situation and coordinate the response. The team, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and local partners, is mobilizing an initial shipment of 200,000 surgical and KN95 masks for use by health care workers and vulnerable populations in shelters.

The team will continue to work with health authorities and partners to determine ongoing health needs and is planning the option to deploy regional clinicians for surge medical staffing and develop other interventions to best support local health systems.

As the response transitions to recovery efforts, the team will provide key emergency health trainings to frontline health care workers focusing on mental health resilience and COVID-19 treatment. Prior to Hurricane Eta,

Project HOPE delivered COVID-19 trainings to cohorts healthcare workers in Honduras who have cascaded the training to an additional 111 frontline responders to date.

In Nicaragua, Project HOPE is coordinating with local humanitarian actors and is positioning to provide assistance through PPE donations and COVID-19 training curriculums alongside local partners.