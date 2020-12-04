Hurricane Eta & Iota Situation Report No. 9 (December 2– 6pm)

HIGHLIGHTS

Honduras: 414 health facilities have reported damage, of which, 120 health facilities are reported inoperative, 27 health facilities are collapsed and 12 report damage to cold chain equipment. Additionally, 99 health facilities report health personnel directly affected, complicating the continuity of health services. Approximately 2 million people have limited or no access to health services due to damage to the health services network, of which at least 500,000 have health needs. Furthermore, around 94,000 people remain in shelters, decreasing 81,000 since last week.

Guatemala: 206 health facilities have reported damage, including: 79 in Alta Verapaz, 13 in Izabal, 36 in Quiche, 65 in Huehuetenango and 13 in Peten. No major health facility has reported damages. Furthermore, around 30,000 people remain in 317 shelters, decreasing 2,000 since last week. It is estimated the health sector requires at least USD$ 2 million to restore the operational functions of its service network in the five most affected departments (Alta Verapaz, Quiché, Petén, Izabal and Huehuetenango).