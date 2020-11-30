Hurricane Eta & Iota Situation Report No. 8 (November 24– 10am)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Honduras reports more than 175,000 people in shelters. Several communities remain inaccessible, 87 highways across the country report damage, while, San Pedro Sula airport remains closed and 4 customs offices across the country remain closed. Regarding the health sector more 352 health facilities have reported damage, including 118 health facilities reported inoperative and 500,000 people are reported with limited or non-access to health services. Furthermore, an assessment of 12 hospitals in 7 departments concluded that several hospitals report limited access to ambulances, lack of health personnel and access to drinking water – these hospitals have an average of over 80% of medical supplies available.

• Guatemala reports more than 32,000 people in 334 shelters. 121 health facilities have reported damage: 33 in Alta Verapaz (including 1 hospital destroyed), 13 in Izabal, 26 in Quiche and 49 in Huehuetenango. No major health facility has reported damages.

• Colombia: Providencia reports 1 health facility completely damaged and nonoperative. Medical teams were deployed, and a field emergency hospital has been installed including outpatient services, emergency rooms with isolation capacity, and clinical lab.