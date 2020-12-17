Hurricane Eta & Iota Situation Report #6

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Project HOPE is conducting water purification training and supply distribution that will provide 3,000 families with potable water.

Project HOPE is supporting regional water quality testing in Santa Barbara to direct additional water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) programming.

Project HOPE’s Emergency Medical Team (EMT) in partnership with the Spanish INGO SAMU has conducted 985 patient encounters.

Project HOPE delivered 200,000 surgical and KN95 masks to local partners and the Honduran government for distribution.

Honduras confirmed 2,525 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 7 days.

Access to clean water and health services remains the primary concern in Honduras. Damage to sewer systems and wells has left most water sources contaminated in the Santa Barbara department. Local authorities lack resources to provide clean water and testing for most communities, leaving tens of thousands of people vulnerable to health impacts. With much of the region living in poverty, families cannot afford treated water or sufficient equipment to purify well water at home. Project HOPE and SAMU’s EMT is encountering many patients with water quality related health needs including gastrointestinal illness and dermatological needs.

In addition to water quality related health challenges, COVID-19 continues to spread. In the last week, Honduras reported 2,525 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths due to COVID-19, though unconfirmed or unreported cases are likely higher. Lack of or limited access to health services in isolated areas has also impacted the management and treatment of non-communicable diseases and routine health needs.

Across Honduras, shelter populations have begun to decrease as people return home or to farms to rescue crops during the harvest season.

According to COPECO, the population housed in shelters is now just under 44,000 people. Many people leaving shelters are returning to housing still damaged by the storm and to communities that may be further isolated from local infrastructure and services.