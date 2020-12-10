Hurricane Eta & Iota Situation Report #5

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Project HOPE’s Emergency Medical Team (EMT) in partnership with the Spanish INGO SAMU has conducted 342 patient consultations.

In Honduras Project HOPE is delivering a water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) program designed to reach 15,000 people with potable water.

Honduras confirmed 3,648 new cases of COVID-19 Honduras the last 7 days.

The needs in Honduras and other Central American countries remains critical. Across Honduras, 120 health facilities remain inoperative leaving approximately two million people with either limited or no access to health services. The WHO estimates that 500,000 require health services. More than 93,000 people remain housed in shelters and travel in the country remains challenging due to damaged bridges and roadways. As the Honduran government prepares for resuming basic immunization programs and distributing COVID-19 vaccines, 12 health facilities in Honduras currently report damage to cold-chain capabilities.

The Honduran government has prioritized the provision of WASH services as sewer systems remain damaged by Eta and Iota leaving entire departments, including Santa Barbara, without access to potable water and with compromised sewage systems. The lack of potable water heightens the risk of the spread of disease from contaminated water sources.

In the last week Honduras reported 3,648 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths due to COVID-19. On December 9, the EMT, deployed by Project HOPE, confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara.