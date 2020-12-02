Hurricane Eta & Iota Situation Report #4

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Project HOPE is deploying an Emergency Medical Team (EMT) in partnership with the Spanish INGO SAMU.

Project HOPE is on the ground in Honduras coordinating shipments of PPE and preparing for other health and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) programing.

Across Honduras 95,000 people are housed in shelters.

COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising in Honduras with 3,042 new cases confirmed last week.

The situation in Honduras and other Central American countries remains critical. Over the last week, the official count of people residing in shelters increased from 88,000 to 95,000 people in Honduras, with the majority congregated in the northern Sula valley region. Several departments, including Santa Barbara where Project HOPE is focusing operations, continue to report landslides due to the heavily saturated ground. Regular seasonal rain will only increase the potential for additional landslides in the region and risk to local communities. Landslides and continued flooding have isolated communities as bridges have been damaged or destroyed.

In the last week Honduras reported 3,042 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths due to COVID-19. Some shelters, housed in schools, churches and private homes, remain higher risk congregate settings without sufficient WASH systems or personal protective equipment (PPE). In Santa Barbara there is currently no safe running water due to damage to the sewer system, increasing the risk of disease and requiring the use of manual purification systems and water trucks.