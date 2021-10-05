Honduras - Wildfire (UN OCHA, JRC-GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 October 2021)

A wildfire event occurred on 2-3 October in Guanaja Island (Islas de la Bahía Department, Honduras) leading to casualties and damage. Media report, four injured people, 62 displaced citizens, while about 2,500 individuals (approximately 62% of the island’s population) have been affected by the wildfire event, according to UN OCHA. In addition, more than 220 houses have been destroyed or damaged. A state of emergency and calamity has been declared for Guanaja, while national authorities are assisting the affected population with aid and relief items. On 5-6 October, the fire danger forecast is very low over Guanaja Island, according to the JRC Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS).