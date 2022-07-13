Honduras: Tropical Storms - Early Action Protocol Summary (EAP2022HN01)

The IFRC's Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) has approved an allocation of CHF 360,830 from its Forecast-Based Action (FbA) mechanism for the Honduran Red Cross Tropical Storm. The allocation consists of an immediate allocation of CHF 232.476 for readiness and pre-positioning and CHF 128,353 allocated automatically for early allocation once the forecast trigger has been reached.

The Forecast-Based Action Fund (FbA) part of the DREF is a funding mechanism managed by the DREF. Allocations for the FbA are made from the anticipatory pillar of the DREF. Unearmarked contributions to the fund are encouraged to ensure funding availability for the Early Action Protocols (EAPs) being developed.

SUMMARY OF THE EARLY ACTION PROTOCOL

Honduras is one of the most exposed countries to global climate-related hazards: hurricanes to tropical storms, floods, droughts and landslides. Between 1970 and 2019, 82 disasters associated with natural phenomena were generated, of which 67 were due to hydrometeorological causes. In addition to this list, in 2020, hurricanes ETA and IOTA hit Honduras in November 2020, leaving extensive damage to infrastructure, productive sectors and housing.

The impacts that have been prioritized are based on HRC's operational and administrative capacities, at the time available to carry them out. It also addresses challenges that have been recorded in past events and the evidence of the effectiveness of the proposed actions. One of the most recent references is the experience obtained with hurricanes ETA and IOTA in 2020.

The objective of the Early Action Plan is to reduce the prioritized impacts generated by floods associated with Tropical Storms through anticipated actions implemented by HRC.

The prioritized impacts for Honduras in this plan in the case of flooding associated with Tropical Storms are: