Honduras - Severe weather (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 May 2020)

Between 26 - 28 May, severe weather, with heavy rain and wind, had affected parts of Honduras. Several structural damages in houses have been reported, causing 2 deaths already. Departments most hit by heavy rain are Francisco Morazan, Olancho, El Paraíso, Copan, Ocotepeque, Cortés, Comayagua and Yoro.

Between 19 - 20 May, heavy rain triggered flooding and landslides in Tegucigalpa.

The Permanent Commission for Contingencies (COPECO) is providing humanitarian assistance those affected families and continues monitoring and alerting the population about possible developments. COPECO has green alert in order to maintain monitoring and emergencies committees activated for Francisco Morazan, La Paz, Valle and Choluteca as a consequence of a low pressure system that is producing a large area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms in the south coasts of Central America and south Mexico.