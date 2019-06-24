24 Jun 2019

Honduras - Protests (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 24 Jun 2019

There have been ongoing protests against the Government's planned health and education reforms since April, that workers say amount to privatisation and will result in mass layoffs.

While the Government recently repealed the two executive decrees, strikes and protests erupted again on 19 June June and are expected to continue, as opponents call for the President's resignation.

Repression by the security forces against protesters resulted in reports of 3 deaths and more than 20 injured.

Thousands of Hondurans have left the country in the last year, fleeing poverty and violence for Mexico and the US border. President Trump said in March that he would cut hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador over their failure to curb migration to the US.

