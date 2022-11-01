Honduras Price Bulletin, October 2022

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) monitors trends in staple food prices in countries vulnerable to food insecurity. For each FEWS NETcountry and region, the Price Bulletin provides a set of charts showing monthly prices in the current marketing year in selected urban centers and allowing usersto compare current trends with both five-year average prices, indicative of seasonal trends, and prices in the previous year.

Maize, beans, and rice provide over half the calories in the typical dietin Honduras. All three commodities are domestically produced, butHonduras has historically had a deficit of both maize and rice.Tegucigalpa, the capital, is the most populous city and an importantmarket center. San Pedro Sula is the second largest city. San PedroSula and Santa Rosa de Copán are important markets in the northwestof the country with strong trade connections with Guatemala. ElParaiso and Danli are major regional markets in the East with strongtrade connections with Nicaragua. Comayagua is a major market inCentral Honduras and an important assembly market for domesticallyproduced maize and beans. Marcala and La Esperanza are importantmarket towns in the chronically food-insecure and mountainous southwhich are linked to markets in El Salvador. Choluteca market is in achronically food-insecure area near the Pacific coast with strong trade ties both to Nicaragua and El Salvador.