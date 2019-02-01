Honduras Price Bulletin, January 2019

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) monitors trends in staple food prices in countries vulnerable to food insecurity. For each FEWS NET country and region, the Price Bulletin provides a set of charts showing monthly prices in the current marketing year in selected urban centers and allowing users to compare current trends with both five-year average prices, indicative of seasonal trends, and prices in the previous year.

Maize, beans, and rice provide over half the calories in the typical diet in Honduras. All three commodities are domestically produced, but Honduras has historically had a deficit of both maize and rice. Tegucigalpa, the capital, is the most populous city and an important market center. San Pedro Sula is the second largest city. San Pedro Sula and Santa Rosa de Copán are important markets in the northwest of the country with strong trade connections with Guatemala. El Paraiso and Danli are major regional markets in the East with strong trade connections with Nicaragua. Comayagua is a major market in Central Honduras and an important assembly market for domestically-produced maize and beans. Marcala and La Esperanza are important market towns in the chronically food-insecure and mountainous south which are linked to markets in El Salvador. Choluteca market is in a chronically food-insecure area near the Pacific coast with strong trade ties both to Nicaragua and El Salvador.