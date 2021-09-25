Honduras: Population Movement Operations Update Report No. 1 - DREF Operation N° MDRHN014

Summary of major revisions made to the emergency plan of action:

Mixed migratory flows in Honduras tend to maintain or even increase. The caravans leaving from Honduras have become an irregular travel mode since 2018, and the conditions of these population movements have become challenging, increasing the vulnerabilities and needs of migrants.

The last caravan, expected for the end of July, did not happen as the initial plans for a big caravan did not materialize. Instead, the massive groups of people broke up into smaller and scattered groups that continued to cross borders from Honduras to Guatemala and Mexico on their way to the United States. At the same time, many Honduran migrants are being returned from Mexico, but not always through the Mexican-Guatemalan borders. Some of them have been returned from Mexico to Guatemala, at the border point of Ceibo, Peten, which does not follow the required protocols and conditions for return. The situation has been recently rectified by an agreement between Mexico and Guatemala to stop returning Honduran migrants through their borders.

However, the number of returnees continues to increase.

In summary, migration flows have been volatile and to some extent unpredictable in terms of numbers, timing, and routes, therefore the operation strategy has changed focus from assisting in expected transit points to providing assistance in temporary centers for migrant care or at the Honduran Red Cross’ humanitarian service points, based on the needs and movement of these flows.

To complete these activities, the National Society is extending the timeframe by one month (no-cost extension).

The new end date of the operation is 30 November 2021.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Disaster Description

Massive population movement (caravans)

Between 25 to 31 July 2021, the Honduran Red Cross received reports of a new caravan of Honduran migrants bound through Guatemala with destination to the U.S. This information was obtained through coordination platforms and several reports in unofficial media and communication from the Guatemalan Institute of Migration. The National Society in coordination with the Guatemalan Red Cross (GRC) and IFRC activated DREF funds to prepare for the possibility of a caravan of migrants. Since 24 July, constant monitoring began at the Great Northern Terminal to identify people who would be part of the caravan. Preparedness activities were put in place, including:

• Ongoing surveillance and monitoring of the evolving situation.

• Prepositioning of hygiene kits (using inputs from other projects that have been reimbursed with DREF funds).

• Prepositioning of first aid kit.

• Prepositioning of PPE kits for migrants.

• Prepositioning of Children’s PSS kits and materials.

• Activation of the branches in San Pedro Sula, Choloma, Puerto Cortés, Omoa, Quimistán, La Entrada, Santa Rosa de Copán y Copán Ruinas.

• Establishing framework agreements with goods/service provider (food and water, HHIs, hygiene/menstrual hygiene, logistics and supply chain).

• Volunteers’ mobilizations for rapid assessments along the migratory route and in border areas.

• Prepositioning of volunteer visibility, PPE to prevent COVID-19 (using inputs from other projects that have been reimbursed with DREF funds).

Honduran Red Cross through its branches located in the proximity of these border points, implements monitoring actions, first aid care, pre-hospital transfer and psychosocial assistance, also contributing to shelters facilitating personal hygiene and food preparation/distribution. These actions have been developed through the HRC branches, which also manage, with their local partners, the donation of supplies to have the necessary material to provide a dignified and humanitarian assistance to the migrant populations assisted.

In view of the needs foreseen for the return of migrants at the end of September and beginning of October, the Honduran Red Cross, with DREF funds, has identified, acquired, and prepositioned basic humanitarian supplies to attend to the people participating in these mobilizations; the material detailed in the table below has been mobilized to the possible areas of attention to the migrant caravans.