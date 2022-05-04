Honduras: Population Movement - Final Report, DREF Operation N° MDRHN014

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Honduras continues to be a country of origin, transit and return for migrants, although rarely a destination country as the continental and extracontinental migrants transiting through Honduras have the countries in North America in their sights. Migrant populations in the Americas include European and other nationals.

Mixed migratory flows in Honduras tend to continue steady or even increase. The caravans leaving from Honduras have become an irregular travel mode since 2018, and the conditions of these population movements have become challenging, increasing the vulnerabilities and needs of migrants.

The last caravan, expected for the end of July, did not happen as the initial plans for a big caravan did not materialize. Instead, the massive groups of people broke up into smaller and scattered groups that continued to cross borders from Honduras to Guatemala and Mexico on their way to the United States. At the same time, many Honduran migrants were being returned from Mexico, but not always through the main border points; some were being returned at the Ceibo, Petén border point, which does not follow the required protocols and conditions for return. On the other hand, returnees were not being transported to the border with Honduras but were stranded in Guatemala. The situation has recently been corrected with an agreement between Mexico and Guatemala to return Honduran migrants across the Guatemala-Honduras border. However, the number of returnees continues to increase .

In summary, migration flows have been volatile and to some extent unpredictable in terms of numbers, timing, and routes, therefore the operation strategy has changed focus from assisting in expected transit points to providing assistance in temporary centers for migrant care or at the Honduran Red Cross’ Humanitarian Service Points (HSP), based on the needs and movement of these flows.

While the flow of returning migrants stopped intermittently because of airport and border closures and the tropical storms mentioned above, transit migration through Honduras has continued. Some migrants remained stranded during the first semester, who later formed caravans and exited the country. The easing of biosafety measures has also allowed regular flows as soon as Honduras opened its borders.