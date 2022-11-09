Honduras: Monitoring the Humanitarian Response, Bulletin N° 3 (July - September 2022)

Situation Update

When it rains, it pours

The rainy season (May - November) has already left dozens of municipalities flooded and cut off, including routes for migrants in transit through the southeast of the country.

On 24 September, the Government decreed a national emergency due to the intense rains caused by seasonal tropical depressions and waves, with 16 deaths reported and more than 80,000 people affected (19,500 families), of which 17,000 have been evacuated. Flooding in low-lying areas in the west makes access difficult and threatens the main maize harvest that ends in September, and the second maize planting and growing season.

The Sula Valley has been the most affected by river flooding, as well as areas that have already suffered the impacts of tropical storms Eta and Iota, in addition to the western part of the country and the Mosquitia region. The country’s Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) has provided complementary assistance to the response through the Clusters and Areas of Responsibility (AoR), delivering around 6,000 instances of assistance to those affected.

Increase in arbovirus

Some 18,000 cases of arbovirus (dengue, chikungunya and ZIKA) have been reported, mainly in the capital, Choluteca and Yoro, an increase of 45 per cent over the previous year in the 35th epidemiological week. The institutional response capacity has been limited by damage of up to 70 per cent of vector control equipment.

Situation on the southeastern border

The presence of migrants on the country’s southeastern border continues to increase. Forty-four per cent of irregular arrivals in 2022 (95,000) accumulated from July to September. People travelling as part of mixed movements continues to be a challenge for humanitarian response. Monitoring is necessary not only during entry but also during transit through the country. In Trojes, given the lack of adequate shelter for families in transit, especially with children, a Temporary Rest Center was set up. Women, girls and LGBTIQ+ persons continue to face risks of gender- based violence (GBV) and there are gaps and challenges in responding to their needs, as well as those of GBV survivors who have suffered aggressions during transit. There also remains the challenge of regular reporting of the actions and reach of actors responding to GBV in the geographic area.

Worsening of maternal mortality and malnutrition

In the Sula Valley and Olancho, maternal mortality has increased from 61 cases in 2020 to 125 cases in 2021, maintaining a high trend this year.

Cases of severe and moderate acute malnutrition have increased from about 4 cases per month to about 16 in July and August. In Trojes and Danlí, the gap in Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) needs continues.