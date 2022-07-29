Honduras: Monitoring the Humanitarian Response Bulletin n° 2 | April - June 2022

As of the second quarter of 2022, partners are implementing 21 of the 93 projects included in the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). This bulletin is an update on the context and humanitarian response actions being implemented by the Humanitarian Country Team within and outside the Plan.

Mixed Migration Flows

At the beginning of June, authorities registered some 42,000 people in mixed migration flows who entered the country with an irregular migration status, with some 28,000 forced to remain in the southeast of the country. Twenty-nine percent of these people are women, many of whom report having suffered sexual and/or gender-based violence along the way, including within Honduras. There are also reports of deaths and unattended miscarriages among a growing number of pregnant mothers due to limited access or lack of access to health services, as well as fears of legal action.

Additionally, there has been an increase in the number of children and adolescents crossing the border, accounting for 20 to 25 percent of those crossing, most of them between 0 and 5 years of age.

As part of the response, the Protection cluster installed a mobile information service to facilitate access to information on international protection and family contact mechanisms.

Health cluster partners have delivered field medical backpacks to support Health response throughout the country’s Health Regions, managing to serve anywhere between 18 to 40 people a day at mobile posts.

Partners continue to deliver canned food kits and in-kind food donations to shelters, while also setting up a project that seeks to provide food assistance to some 13,000 people. Nutrition partners have delivered supplies for preventing nutritional deterioration, focusing on children of ages 6 to 59 months. In Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), partners have installed hydration points and delivered some 12,000 hygiene kits and water filters to shelters. However, the need for drinking water and adequate sanitation remains, due to the limited availability of shelters.

The clusters have been supporting community strengthening processes to better address the mixed flows, advising Municipal Emergency Committees (CODEM) on local response organization and planning.