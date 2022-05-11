Honduras: Monitoring the humanitarian response, Bulletin N°1 | April 2022

Between January and March 2022, 4 out of the 91 projects of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) were underway across several clusters, including Emergency Shelter, Food Security, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Education. The Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) also highlights various response activities being carried out both within and outside the Plan.

Around 14,000 migrants or refugees transited through the country between January and March, with an average of 200 people per day requiring international protection and exhibiting specific humanitarian needs. The Protection Cluster has provided assistance to around 100 per day, while the WASH Cluster is working to expand and improve the water and sanitation infrastructure at 8 shelters. The main gap identified is a lack of drinking water, with just half of all needs covered. Intersectoral coordination is being carried out together with the Government to provide comprehensive assistance.

Food Security assistance under the Plan has yielded positive results, reaching some 318,000 people. This spurred a projected reduction in the number of people considered IPC phase 3 from 2.8 million to 2.4 million. However, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict could exacerbate needs.

The Education Cluster has reached 84 per cent of its target population despite a lack of funding, assisting 231,000 children through the provision of educational kits, school disinfection and psychosocial support. Meanwhile, the Child Protection Area of Responsibility (AoR) supported nearly 6,000 children through pre-HRP funding.

Even though the Nutrition Cluster reached some 14,500 people, including lactating women and children, needs continue to persist, especially in the Northern Zone.

In Sexual and Reproductive Health, together with the Government, 43,000 services have been provided to women of reproductive age. Additionally, support has been provided to response personnel and for the reactivation of specialized services. As a result, all health facilities are now operational.

The WASH Cluster has distributed hygiene, bio-security and cleaning kits to around 52,000 people. The Cluster has also supported the rehabilitation of water and sanitation infrastructure and equipment as well as the delivery of water to some 55,000 people. In an effort to reach the greatest number of people despite a lack of funding, the WASH Cluster has prioritized specific response activities in certain parts of the Cortés Department.

The Emergency Shelter Cluster has focused its response activities mainly in the Sula Valley, where it is also responding to the damages wrought by intense rains in the first quarter of the year. Housing repair activities and the construction of temporary shelters aim to achieve the objectives outlined in the Plan. However, these activities will be financed through funds remaining from the Eta and Iota Flash Appeal.

As of the end of March, 82 femicides were recorded, representing a 100 per cent increase in predominately indigenous municipalities, while the rates of intimate partner violence and sexual violence remained the same as the previous year. The GBV sub-cluster has prioritized actions to bolster the quality of response services for survivors; however, to date, these actions have yet to receive funding within the Plan.

As of the date of this bulletin’s publication, the number of projects currently in progress has increased to 11.