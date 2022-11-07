Honduras

Honduras: Livelihoods and Economic Inclusion

UNHCR Honduras works hand in hand with state institutions, civil society, private sector, learning centres, UN agencies, and development actors to promote self-reliance and economic inclusion of the people UNHCR serves.

Livelihoods programs in UNHCR Honduras target internally displaced people, persons at risk of displacement, refugees, asylum-seekers, returnees in vulnerable situations, and members of host communities. Livelihoods programs are implemented at individual and community levels.

Improving livelihoods through economic inclusion is a key component of achieving protection and solutions for displaced people. In the context of Honduras, UNHCR supports the government to design a holistic response to displacement and ensures protection perspective for vulnerable persons of concern in mid-term development interventions.

