Honduras: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis Projection Update (June-August 2020)

Overview

The present analysis of acute food insecurity is an update of the projected analysis carried out in November 2019, which includes 13 of the 18 departments of Honduras: Choluteca, Comayagua, Copán, El Paraíso, Francisco Morazán (not including the Central District), Intibucá, La Paz, Lempira, Ocotepeque, Olancho, Santa Bárbara, Valle and Yoro, analysing a total of 5.1 million inhabitants, equivalent to 53% of the total population of Honduras.

This update covers the period of 1 June to 31 August 2020, which corresponds to the lean season and first planting. According to the livelihood zones, most of these departments belong to the zone of basic subsistence and livestock grains, and coffee cultivation. Likewise, in other departments such as Copán, tourism, remittances and other non-agricultural sectors are also important.

In all departments, there was an increase in the population in Crisis (Phase 3) from 19% to 32% in all areas analysed with respect to the situation in November 2019. The 13 departments of Honduras have been classified in Crisis (Phase 3), which implies that households are not able to meet their food needs without depleting essential livelihood assets and without resorting to Crisis or Emergency coping strategies.

In 6 departments analysed (Choluteca, Comayagua, Copán, El Paraíso, Francisco Morazán and Lempira) 20 to 25% of households have a borderline and poor food consumption score. Likewise, in the departments analysed, as reported in November 2019, 24% of households were implementing Stress coping strategies, 21% Crisis coping strategies and 42% Emergency coping strategies. Therefore, in this period, it is very likely that there will be a higher percentage of households applying Crisis and Emergency strategies than in the previous analysis period; this is mainly due to the effects and conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have led to a gradual deterioration to the livelihoods of households. The economic revival in the different departments will extend beyond the projected period.