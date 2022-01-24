Honduras: Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Snapshot | December 2021 - August 2022

Overview

Over 2.2 million people (24% of the population analysed) are in Crisis or worse (IPC Phase 3 or above) through February 2022 and require urgent action. Of these people, at least 1.9 million are in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and 241,000 in Emergency (IPC Phase 4). Of the 18 departments, 17 were classified in IPC Phase 3, except for the department of Cortés, which was classified in IPC Phase 2 (Stressed). The departments with the highest severity are: Gracias a Dios (43% in IPC Phase 3 or above), Lempira (32%) and La Paz (30%), the latter two departments being producers of basic subsistence grains and coffee. The analysis shows that the departments with the greatest magnitude are:

Francisco Morazán (362,000 people in IPC Phase 3 or above), Cortés (352,000 people) and Yoro (181,000 people).

Food insecurity is being driven by a marked increase in the price of basic foodstuffs and fuels and a considerable decrease in the production of basic grains such as maize and beans due to climatic reasons. Additional factors include limited access to inputs or fear of crop losses, which has led to an increase in the price of these basic foodstuffs in the Honduran diet. The effects of hurricanes Eta and Iota were also taken into account.

For the period of March to May 2022, the population in Crisis or worse (IPC Phase 3 or above) is expected to increase to about 2.4 million, and for the period of June to August 2022, to about 2.6 million people. In both periods, the food insecurity situation is expected to be exacerbated by a persistent lack of employment, depletion of food reserves, rising food prices and international supply chain crises, among other factors.