Honduras + 3 more
Honduras: Hurricanes Eta & Iota: Military assets deployed to support the humanitarian response, as of 29 November 2020
Attachments
OVERVIEW
A total of 25 foreign military assets have been deployed to assist the Government of the Honduras in response to hurricanes ETA & IOTA. These assets are being coordinated through bilateral arrangements between the FFAA (Armed Forces) and the foreign militaries. Direct exchanges between the military and the humanitarian counterparts are also taking place through the civil-military advisors of the deployed forces.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.