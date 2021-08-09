Honduras: Humanitarian Response Plan Summary (Humanitarian Programme Cycle August 2021 - December 2022)

OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 pandemic and hurricanes Eta and Iota worsened the longstanding multidimensional crises in Honduras and weakened the coping capacity of the State and communities. As inequality and violence are on the rise, access to basic services is shrinking, with growing displacement and migration, soaring poverty, worsening nutrition and increasing food insecurity. Vulnerable populations such as women, children, informal workers, indigenous and Afro-descendant people as well as people with disabilities are among the most affected.

Today, 2.8 million people in Honduras are in need of humanitarian assistance. This figure, nearly a third of Honduras' population, is more than double the 1.3 million people in need assessed for the Humanitarian Needs Overview issued in early 2020.

This significant increase compelled the humanitarian community in Honduras to develop the Humanitarian Response Plan 2021 (HRP). The plan aims to provide a holistic, timely and coordinated response to address the critical needs of 1.8 million of the most vulnerable people in Honduras in sectors related to health, nutrition, food security, displacement, and protection. The HRP also seeks to help strengthen the resilience of social services, communities and affected people.

This multisectoral response is targeting those with the greatest needs in 127 of Honduras' 298 municipalities. The HRP will also bolsters coordination among sectoral, sub-national, national and regional mechanisms. It also promotes gender specific programming and strengthens the linkages between humanitarian assistance and development actions.