Honduras: Humanitarian Response Plan Monitoring (HRP 2021-2022) (June 2022)

To date, the HCT (Humanitarian Country Team) is implementing 21 of the 92 projects listed in the HRP and have reached 400,000 people (57 per cent female and 43 per cent male) with 24 per cent funding (of the US$222 required). Activities are ongoing in the following clusters: Emergency Shelter, Food Security, Protection, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

Disclaimer UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.