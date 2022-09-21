Honduras: Humanitarian Response Plan Monitoring (HRP 2021-2022) (August 2022)

In this second trimester the plan has reached some 395,000 people (57 per cent women and girls, and 43 per cent men and boys). The plan prioritizes assistance to the most vulnerable groups, including women, people in shelters, people on the move, people in need of protection, children suffering from malnutrition, people facing food insecurity, among others.

