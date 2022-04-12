Honduras | Humanitarian Response Plan 2022

The number of acutely food-insecure people in Honduras has doubled in just over a year, due to the combined impact of COVID-19, poverty and climate-related disasters.

Communities are facing the disruption and erosion of their agricultural livelihoods, forcing most vulnerable families to choose between selling their assets to cover their food needs or reducing the number of daily meals.

Immediate action is needed to recover people’s ability to produce food, particularly for women and indigenous communities who are among the most affected.