Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico – Displacement / Migrant Caravan (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 February 2020)

On 31 January, a new migrant caravan left Honduras towards the USA, despite the strong immigration controls implemented in countries en route. The caravan passed Aguas Calientes (Honduras-Guatemala border) and continues heading north. The first caravan of this year, the thirteenth since October 2018, left Honduras in mid-January through the border towns of Florido and Agua Caliente.

Last week, more than 1,500 Hondurans were detained and subsequently deported after trying to enter Mexico while 2,300 individuals – including 700 children - remain stranded in the Mexican border city of Matamoros, waiting for their asylum cases to be processed in the US court system. Conditions for children and families on the ground are difficult due to insecurity and limited access to essential services. They are in need of assistance.

DG ECHO partners are working to address this emergency, providing basic assistance and protection services along the migrant's route and at border sites.