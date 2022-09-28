Honduras

Honduras - Floods, update (COPECO, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2022)

  • The number of affected people is increasing following widespread floods that have been affecting 123 municipalities of Honduras.

  • According to media, 13 people have died, while national authorities report almost 16,000 evacuated people in 151 evacuation centres, and more than 67,100 affected people.

  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over most parts of Honduras.

  • A red alert for floods is in effect over the whole Departments of Santa Bárbara and Copàn, and for the municipalities located close to the Ulùa River in Cortés Department.

