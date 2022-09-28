Honduras - Floods, update (COPECO, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2022)

-
The number of affected people is increasing following widespread floods that have been affecting 123 municipalities of Honduras.
According to media, 13 people have died, while national authorities report almost 16,000 evacuated people in 151 evacuation centres, and more than 67,100 affected people.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over most parts of Honduras.
A red alert for floods is in effect over the whole Departments of Santa Bárbara and Copàn, and for the municipalities located close to the Ulùa River in Cortés Department.