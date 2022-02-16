Honduras - Floods (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 February 2022)

Heavy rain hit the departments of Cortés, Atlántida and Islas de la Bahía (north Caribbean coast of Honduras) over the past few days, causing floods and resulting in damage. According to media reports, 300 families have been evacuated and more than 600 houses damaged in Atlántida Department. In Cortés Department, heavy rain and strong winds resulted in damage to power infrastructure. On 16-17 February, moderate rain is forecast over northeastern Honduras.