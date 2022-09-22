Honduras - Floods (COPECO, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 September 2022)

Heavy rain has affected parts of Honduras over the past three days, causing floods, and rivers overflow and leading to casualties and evacuations.
According to media reports, one person died in Siguatepeque City (Comayagua Department, central-western Honduras) on 19 September and more than 200 have been evacuated in Siguatepeque City and Comayagua City areas.
The Permanent Commission of Contingencies of Honduras (COPECO) reports, as of 21 September more than 700 evacuated people, and almost 2,000 sheltered in 14 communities located across the Departments of Cortés, Santa Bárbara, and De Yoro (north-western Honduras). The evacuated people are located close to the banks of the Úlua River and the Sula Valley where a red alert for floods is in effect.
On 22-23 September, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most of Honduras, particularly across the south-western Departments.