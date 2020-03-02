Honduras

Honduras- Floods (COPECO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 March 2020)

Source
Published
Origin
View original
  • Heavy rain and strong winds affected most of Honduras, in particular the Caribbean coast over the weekend.
  • National authorities report 2 deaths in La Masica (Atlantida Department, nort-eastern Honduras), one person is missing. At least 799 people have been displaced to evacuation centres and more than 17,700 people have been affected.
  • More than 164 houses were damaged and 27 communities in Atlantida department are inacessible due to high water levels of the Lean, Esteban, Bambu, Coco, and Papaloteca rivers.
  • Light rain is forecast over north-east Honduras from 2-3 March.

Related Content