Honduras
Honduras- Floods (COPECO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 March 2020)
- Heavy rain and strong winds affected most of Honduras, in particular the Caribbean coast over the weekend.
- National authorities report 2 deaths in La Masica (Atlantida Department, nort-eastern Honduras), one person is missing. At least 799 people have been displaced to evacuation centres and more than 17,700 people have been affected.
- More than 164 houses were damaged and 27 communities in Atlantida department are inacessible due to high water levels of the Lean, Esteban, Bambu, Coco, and Papaloteca rivers.
- Light rain is forecast over north-east Honduras from 2-3 March.