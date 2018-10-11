Honduras: Floods - Briefing note – 11 October 2018

Heavy rains that started on 4 October in Honduras have caused flooding and landslides across the country. Most damage has been reported in Francisco Morazán, Valle, and Choluteca departments, where a red alert was issued by the government. 12,076 people have been affected by the floods. 963 homes were damaged, including 169 flooded, and nine completely destroyed. Among them, 7,234 people have been evacuated, and 6,789 moved to 78 temporary shelters.

Anticipated scope and scale

Heavy rains were associated with the passage of Hurricane Michael, but the storm has now moved towards the Gulf Coast of the United States. The COPECO (Comité de Alertas de la Comisión Permanente de Contingencias) announced on 10 October that it was monitoring the formation of another lowpressure system in the north of Darién gulf between Colombia and Panama over the next five days. This low-pressure system is likely to bring further heavy rainfalls, and there is a risk a cyclone might form (COPECO 10/08/2018).

As of 11 October, the red and green alerts are still maintained for all eight affected departments in Honduras. Rain and hurricane seasons are expected to continue until November, likely to result in further flooding.