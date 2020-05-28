Honduras
Honduras - Floods and landslides (SMN, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 May 2020)
Over the last 48 hours, heavy rain has been affecting central Honduras (in particular Comayagua, Olancho, and Francisco Morazan Departments, including the capital Tegucigalpa area), triggering floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
Media report, as of 28 May, 2 fatalities, of which one in Tegucigalpa, and one more in Esquías Municipality (Comayagua Department). In addition, media report more than 60 damaged houses across Catacamas Municipality (Olancho Department).
Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, with locally very heavy rain over north-west Departments.